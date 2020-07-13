Amitabh Bachchan Updates His Blog From Isolation Ward During Treatment For COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, i.e. July 11. However, Big B didn’t forget his daily routine of updating his blog and wished members of his ‘EF (extended family)' on their birthdays. Keeping up with his daily routine, the 77-year-old actor wrote a short blog post to thank his extended family for their prayers and wishes.

Amitabh updates his blog from his isolation ward

The entire nation was taken by shock when the legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Bachchan is currently in the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. However, he did not give up on his daily blog and shared a short blog entry to wish two members of his extended family on their birthdays, yesterday night. The Gulabo Sitabo actor also penned a heartfelt note to thank his extended family for their prayers for his speedy recovery as he wrote,

"Birthday - EF - Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever.” Thanking his fans for their wishes, he added, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ..."

Meanwhile, Amitabh also took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude to everyone for their warm wishes and prayers for his family. He tweeted writing, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say... Thank you for your eternal love and affection". Check out his tweet below:

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

On July 11, Big B revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and also requested people who have been in close proximity in the last 10 days to get themselves tested. Later, son Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 too. The next day, Abhishek tweeted revealing his wife and daughter Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive as well. While the father-son duo is admitted to the city hospital's isolation ward, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are self-quarantining at home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

