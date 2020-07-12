Amitabh Bachchan tweets message for fans after being hospitalised for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their wishes after the veteran actor and the members of his family tested positive for COVID-19. Big B sent his ‘unending gratitude and love’ to those expressing ‘concern, their prayers and their wishes’ for himself, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aaradhya and granddaughter Aaradhya, who have all been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Piku star added that it was not possible for him to acknowledge all the messages, as he put his 'hands together' to thank them for their 'eternal love and affection.'

Here’s the tweet

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️



वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Image credit: PTI

