Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Message For Fans After Being Hospitalised For COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their wishes after the veteran actor and the family members tested positive for COVID

Amitabh Bachchan tweets message for fans after being hospitalised for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their wishes after the veteran actor and the members of his family tested positive for COVID-19. Big B sent his ‘unending gratitude and love’ to those expressing ‘concern, their prayers and their wishes’ for himself, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aaradhya and granddaughter Aaradhya, who have all been diagnosed with coronavirus. 

The Piku star added that it was not possible for him to acknowledge all the messages, as he put his 'hands together' to thank them for their 'eternal love and affection.'

