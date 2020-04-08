The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Hanuman Jayanti

Bollywood News

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in India recently. Read more to know how celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ravina Tandon wished their fans. See the posts here

Amitabh Bachchan

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals of India. The festival is celebrated to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on April 8, 2020.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, several Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish their fans a happy Hanuman Jayanti. As the country is under a 21-day lockdown, the devotees of Lord Hanuman are forced to celebrate the festival at their home. Some celebrities also talked about the current situation in their Hanuman Jayanti wishes. Here some of the wishes by Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Ravjiani, etc.

See the posts here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

