Amitabh Bachchan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals of India. The festival is celebrated to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on April 8, 2020.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, several Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish their fans a happy Hanuman Jayanti. As the country is under a 21-day lockdown, the devotees of Lord Hanuman are forced to celebrate the festival at their home. Some celebrities also talked about the current situation in their Hanuman Jayanti wishes. Here some of the wishes by Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Ravjiani, etc.

See the posts here

T 3495 - जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुण सागर ; जय कपीश तिहूँ लोक उजागर pic.twitter.com/cDHHtwxNwj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

On this auspicious occasion May Lord Hanuman bless us With health, Wisdom & Strength.

हनुमहनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें. 🙏🙏 #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/7mUsTYOaOA — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 8, 2020

जय हनुमान ज्ञान सुख सागर ।जय कपिस तिहूँ लोक उजागर । सब सुख लहे तुम्हारी सरना,तुम रक्षक काहु को डरना ।. 🕉🙏🏻🕉 May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who… https://t.co/LPiFSFAgUX — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 8, 2020

हनुमान जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर आपको और आपके परिवार को मेरी बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। जय बजरंग बली। 🙏🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/zavlJuusH6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 8, 2020

My faith and love for Him has always shown me the way and I say a heartfelt prayer today for every one of you that you may always rise above your fears and live strong. #HanumanJayanti 🙏

Faith > Fear https://t.co/SqVrsFVboj — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) April 8, 2020

