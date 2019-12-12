Aparshakti Khurana To Work With 'The Great Man' Amitabh Bachchan Next | Read Details

Aparshakti has been giving back-to-back incredible performances in super hit movies for a while now. After his debut film, Saat Uchakkey, the actor has worked with many superstars like Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor and more. The actor recently signed a movie alongside the evergreen superstar and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

All about Aparshakti and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'The Great Man'

According to IMDB reports, Amitabh Bachchan is going to play the lead role in the upcoming movie The Great Man. Aparshakti's hard work has paid off as he is going to be seen acting alongside Big B in this movie. The movie is the directorial debut of Tamilvanna, who is a well-known director from Tollywood. The writer/director is famous for his creative direction in movies like Nandhi, Machakkaaran and Kalvanin Kadhali.

Also Read | Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan shoots in minus 14 degrees temperature in Slovakia

The Great Man is going to be released on May 6, 2020. Not much information regarding the movie is out yet. However, fans are speculating that the movie is supposedly based on the life of a philanthropist. Reportedly, due to many reasons, the filming of the movie was earlier delayed. Amitabh Bachchan was initially busy filming his reality show KBC and later because of his health, the shooting got postponed. The location of the movie has also changed from Madhya Pradesh to some town in South India. However, the filming of the movie has been started again and fans would get to see Big B in yet another avatar. The movie also stars Baahubali's Rajmata, Ramya Krishna alongside Senior Bachchan.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan & Sonakshi Sinha are Tweet King and Queen of 2019 #ThisHappened2019

Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, was recently seen on the big screen in a romantic comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is doing wonders on the box office and is one of the biggest releases of this month. The comedy movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in leads.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana's dapper looks and appearance which will give you style goals

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana is setting internet on fire with these sun-kissed photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.