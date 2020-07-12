Latest News: Amitabh's Bungalow Declared Containment Zone, Kapil Sibal On Rajasthan Crisis

Here are the latest news headlines of the day

Gehlot's cops summon own DyCM Sachin Pilot

In a breaking development in the Rajasthan's political saga with crisis deepening in the ruling Congress party, the Rajasthan Police has summoned its own Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The Rajasthan police have sent a letter to Deputy CM Pilot urging him to be present at the Jaipur Police station, in what appears to be a direct show of muscle by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to sources, CM Gehlot has resolved to use muscle to retain independent MLAs and those six who came from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Sources have added that Police officers have been called to CM's residence and have been directed to physically restrain the MLAs from leaving the state. As per the sources, threats have been issued to MLAs of re-opening old cases against them.

Read full story - Rajasthan Congress Crisis Takes Stunning Turn; Gehlot's Cops Summon Own DyCM Sachin Pilot

PGIMER MD/MS counselling list, MSc And MSc MLT entrance results 2020 announced

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has not only revealed the second allotment list for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for this year's July session but also the results of MSc and MSc MLT entrance examinations. These exams were conducted back on June 22 and the results can be now checked on the official website. The qualified candidates can download the allotment letters after the acceptance of the seat and payment of required fee at the counselling portal available online. At the time of joining, the students would be required to carry the allotment or appointment letter and fee receipt at the time of joining.

Read full story - PGIMER MD/MS Counselling List, MSc And MSc MLT Entrance Results 2020 Announced

Kapil Sibal tells Congress to wake up before it's too late

The Congress has finally broken its silence and accepted dissent even within its high command's ranks over the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, with the Gehlot government facing an existential threat. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Sunday that he is ‘worried for his party’ as several Congress MLAs reached Delhi amid speculations that they may withdraw their support from the ruling party in the state.

Sibal questioned whether Congress would take action and prevent any unfortunate turn of events before the situation goes out of hand. “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” he said in a tweet. Responding to Kapil Sibal’s tweet, Congress leader Vivek Tankha shared similar concerns and admitted that the party is ‘weakening’. Another Congress reaction to escalating tensions in Rajasthan came from Alka Lamba who wrote ‘Now patience is the only key to success’.

Read full story - 'Worried' Kapil Sibal Tells Congress To Wake Up Before It's Too Late Amid Rajasthan Crisis

Gautam Gambhir reminisces sharing accommodation With MS Dhoni

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir revealed that there was only one matter of discussion between Captain Cool MS Dhoni and himself when the duo shared a room for a month while on a tour during their early days with the Men in Blue. The World Cup-winning captain and Gautam Gambhir have played for the national side for over a decade and have shared innumerable moments, both on and off the field. Recounting the days when he shared a room with MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir revealed that the duo only spoke about hair & its maintenance during their stay together.

Read full story - 'We Only Spoke About Hair': Gautam Gambhir Reminisces Sharing Accommodation With MS Dhoni

BMC earmarks Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow as containment zone

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis on Saturday has led to prompt action from BMC as they have now declared his house as a containment zone. The sanitation department arrived at the Bachchans' bungalow in Juhu on Monday morning and sealed it as a containment zone by putting a banner on the gates of the iconic house. Amitabh Bachchan possesses three bungalows in the Juhu area of Mumbai-- Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak-- and all three have been sanitized by BMC as per protocol.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/2xHxsmbjwQ — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Esha Deol has shunned rumours about her mother, veteran actor and MP Hema Malini's health, doing the rounds on the internet, after news of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis broke out on Saturday.

Read full story - BMC Earmarks Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow As Containment Zone; Sanitises Proximate Area

Citizen scientists helped NASA find brown dwarfs

In a mission titled Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 launched in February 2020, citizen astronomers helped NASA’s scientists discover the existence of a brown dwarf a little more than 100 light-years away from the Sun. According to a press release by NASA on July 11, Museum astronomer Jackie Faherty said NASA could detect rare bizarre objects in the cosmos owing to the ‘backyard astronomers’ that led the science team to some curious objects after observing data from NASA’s NEOWISE satellite.

Read full story - Citizen Scientists Helped NASA Find Brown Dwarfs From NASA’s NEOWISE Satellite