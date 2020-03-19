Amitabh Bachchan's Best Photos With His Pet Piranha Dane Shanouk

Amitabh Bachchan's dog Shanouk died on June 6, 2013. Late Shanouk's heart was not functioning properly, which caused his demise. The actor mentioned how close he was to the pet. His dog's name meant "gentle warm breeze on a cold morning". The actor had also posted many images with his beloved pet.

Amitabh Bachchan's photos with his pet Shanouk

His dog also featured on a magazine cover that was published and edited by Farzana Contractor. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek was gifted a dog on his birthday by his friends. Abhishek's friends knew that he loved pets and particularly dogs. As per reports, when Shanouk started growing strength, he used to push Abhishek out of the bed. Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a blog on his dog and mentioned that at times when Shanouk used to feel that he is being ignored, he would vacate the area himself and would not budge until the lights were switched off. Amitabh also mentioned the times when Shanouk used to climb up on him with super excitement.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of interesting films lined up. His upcoming movies include Chehre where he will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan will also be starring in the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The movie will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor is also working on a sports-based film that is based on the life of Vijay Barse who is the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The movie's name is Jhund and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse. The movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule, who has directed popular movies like Rustom and Dhadak.

