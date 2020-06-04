Amitabh Bachchan's 5 Lowest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes, See List Here

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most familiar faces across the globe. The veteran actor has proved his versatility with his movie choices time and again. His talent is so formidable that international directors couldn't stop themselves from collaborating with the actor for several Hollywood projects as well. But like every other actor, Amitabh too had his share of box-office failures. So let's take a look at his lowest-rated films as per Rotten Tomatoes, which is a popular review website.

Amitabh Bachchan 's lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

1. Ki & Ka- 11%

Amitabh Bachchan did a special appearance in R. Balki's Ki & Ka. Big B has done several successful films with R. Balki in the past like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Shamitabh. The stellar actor featured in Ki & Ka alongside his real wife Jaya Bachchan. He played himself in the movie, who is envious of a young man who is a homemaker and his wife adores him.

2. Sarkar 3- 13%

The third edition of Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar franchise titled Sarkar 3 failed to re-create the magic like the other two. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in this intense political drama. His performance in the film though was highly lauded by his fans and critics, as a whole, the film did nothing huge in terms of box-office collection.

3. Thugs of Hindostan- 21%

Next, Amitabh Bachchan's movie which is the counted amongst his lowest-rated films on rotten tomatoes is Thugs of Hindostan. For Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated and shared screen space for the first time. But irrespective of the hype around YRF's Thugs of Hindostan, the Vijay Krishna Acharya film tanked miserably at the box-office. In fact, Thugs of Hindostan was declared one of the biggest flops of 2017.

4. Sarkar Raj- 43%

Another RGV film which is a part of this list is Sarkar Raj. With only 43% this Amitabh Bachchan's political drama is the sequel of blockbuster Sarkar. With three members of the Bachchan family, Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai, Sarkar Raj did decent business at the box-office. This Amitabh Bachchan starrer minted Rs.59.46 crores at the box-office.

5. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom- 46%

Amitabh Bachchan played an uber-cool character in Shaad Ali's Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. His look was mostly inspired by that of Johnny Depp in Pirates of Caribbean film series. The actor performed on the title track of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. However, the story of the YRF movie failed to impress the critics and audience both and JBJ was a commercial flop.

