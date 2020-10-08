Amitabh Bachchan's Apply TV Series 'Shantaram' To Start Filming In January 2021?

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming Apple TV series Shantaram are planning to commence the shoot from January 2021. In a recent report, published by Mid-day, it is unveiled that a large portion of the Apple TV series will be shot in Dharavi and south Mumbai. It also stated that makers were keen to roll the project in 2020 but had to postpone the plan due to the global pandemic.

While spilling beans around the upcoming project, the report added that as it is a classic Bombay story, the local production team has been looking for low-risk areas to shoot. In addition, the report also asserted it will be largely filmed outdoors instead of on a set. Meanwhile, as of now, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed it.

Details of Shantaram

The upcoming series will be the screen adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' best-selling novel of the same name. Along with Big B, Justin Kurzel's directorial venture will also feature Charlie Hunnam as the lead. On the other side, Radhika Apte will also play a pivotal character in the Apple TV series.

Earlier in February, a report of Variety informed that two of 10 episodes have been shot before the shoot halt in Australia due to a writing backlog. The story revolves around a drug-addicted former bank robber, who attempts to lose and reinvent himself in the slums of Mumbai. AB is said to be playing the character of Khader Khan, a don.

On the other side, talking about the professional front of Amitabh, he was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Due to the pandemic, the film took an OTT release. The Prime Video film bagged a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.

He has numerous films in his kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead. The flick is slated to release on December 4, 2020. Bachchan is currently shooting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

