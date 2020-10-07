Amitabh Bachchan Shares Interesting Fact About Fibonacci Series & Pingala's Binary Pyramid

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing interesting tidbits and general knowledge on his official blog. Recently he shared with his fans an interesting fact about Sanskrit mathematics. According to his blog reports, the Fibonacci series was actually invented in ancient India. Here's what this is about.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about Fibonacci series & how it is adapted from Sanskrit

On his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting fact about the Fibonacci series. He wrote how between 500-200 BCE, a mathematician named Pingala's founded the Maatra Meru - The Binary Pyramid. He used many theories to try and explain this.

Further in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan explained what is Pingala's Binary Pyramid. He said, "Take the occurrence ‘Nothing’ and ‘Something’ as the first event… Then add the two - we have a second event which has only ‘Something’… then add the previous two events - we have a third event which has two of ‘Something’… then keep adding the previous two events for the next event – the numerical value of each event is the total ways of occurrence of the first event of ‘Nothing’ and ‘Something’…".

Bachchan also added that in Western math, the figurative representation of this is called the Fibonacci series. The mathematician, Fibonacci had also admitted that he found this from the ancient math in Sanskrit.

Meanwhile, in other news, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an unseen picture of him with the late singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam. He also shared his feelings at what he calls a great loss for the industry. The picture that Bachchan shared shows the two in their younger days shaking hands with each other. The photo was shared on his official blog.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is also hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show premiered on September 28 and has been running successfully for over a week now. So far many contestants have appeared on the show and delivered impressive performances.

Amitabh Bachchan also has a lot of movies in kitty which are at various stages of production. He will be playing the role of Brahma in Ayan Mukerji's mythological sci-fi, Brahmnastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. The movie is expected to release some time in 2021. Besides this, he also has Chehre, Power, Zamaanat: And Justice for All, The Great Man, Jhund, Aankhen 2, Nastik, Wisdom for Heroes and Karishmaa.

