Amitabh Bachchan Gave Moving Performances As A Lawyer In THESE Movies

Amitabh Bachchan is a veteran who is famous for his inimitable style, acting, dialogues and ground-breaking roles in Bollywood. He has done movie in different genres, playing several characters throughout his career. Check out the list of movies where his role was appraised as a lawyer.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bhoothnath Returns': Making Of 'Party Toh Banti Hai' Music Video

Amitabh Bachchan's movies where Big B played a lawyer

Mahaan

The 1983 movie Mahaan featured acclaimed actors including Amitabh Bachchan who was seen in a triple role alongside Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Ashok Kumar, and many more. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a lawyer in one of his roles from the movie who goes into hiding after getting falsely accused of a crime. The movie was a remake of a popular Kannada film called Shankar Guru which starred Rajkumar.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan's 'laptop Goes Under Lockdown', Actor Says 'it's Getting Resolved'

Pink

The movie Pink starred Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee along with Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film was a box office hit and is based on the criminal case of molestation and kidnapping. The movie was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury where Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a retired lawyer who goes out of his way to help the three accused women of supposedly wrongful blames. The movie was released in 2016 and is also in the news for a South Indian remake as well.

Badla

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Badal Gupta, who is a famous criminal defence lawyer having a record of not losing a single case in his career span of 40 years. But when he comes across the case of Taapsee Pannu's character, his winning record seems to be in trouble. She tells him that she was in a secret affair with a man who got killed and that she was being blamed for his murder. The movie is produced by Chillies Entertainment and is the second movie that Amitabh and Taapsee did after Pink. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film titled Contratiempo.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

ALSO READ| Sonu Sood To Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo To Hailey Baldwin, Here's Today's Top Stories

Promo Image courtesy: Times Music Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.