Today's Unseen Pic: Abhishek-Ranbir's Goofy Pics Are Carbon Copies Of Dads Amitabh-Rishi

The Bollywood fraternity has often witnessed some great bonds. One of these iconic bonds is the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The duo shared a great friendship and go way back with films like Coolie and Amar Akbar Anthony. Interestingly, their sons too share a great bond. Recently, a major throwback picture of one such recreation of pictures by the Bachchans and Kapoors where ‘there is a difference in a generation but the bond remains same’ surfaced on the internet.

The iconic recreation

This throwback picture is a collage of two pictures where in the first picture veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor is seen taking selfie by making that one perfect pout pose for the camera. Interestingly, another picture of the collage was their sons Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor recreating the picture as the duo strike the same pose as that of the picture posted by their fathers. While in the picture, Abhishek Bachchan is seen making a perfect pout for the selfie, Ranbir Kapoor tries his best to strike the same pose. Fans have been complimenting this recreating and are also crushing over this sweet bond between two generations. The picture was also shared on several fan pages.

Image Credits: Information Bazaar Instagram

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was battling with leukaemia, a type of cancer for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. While his wife and son Ranbir Kapoor were there by his side when he breathed his last, Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Saini was stuck in Delhi due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Government of India, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. On May 3, 2020, a picture of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor paying their tribute to Rishi Kapoor went viral on social media. The picture is from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. While Neetu was seen wearing a white suit, Ranbir Kapoor wore a white kurta with an orange turban. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor's daughter, drove down from Delhi to attend the prayer meet as she couldn't make it for the funeral. She also shared a few old pictures with her father reminiscing some good old memories.

