Amitabh Bachchan’s Best Suspense Movies Fans Must Add To Their Watch-list

Amitabh Bachchan is in a league of his own and one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Words fall short when it comes to "The Angry Young Man" because no word will ever be able to describe the immense love people have for him. Amitabh Bachchan has completed over five decades in the movie industry and has been a part of some great scripts. Here are the best suspense movies of Amitabh Bachchan that fans of the genre can binge-watch

Amitabh Bachchan’s best suspense movies

Shamitabh (2015)

Shamitabh is an R. Balki directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush, and Akshara Haasan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an aspiring actor with the inability to speak, who joins forces with a man who has a powerful voice. Together they take the film industry by storm, but their egos get in the way.

Te3n (2016)

Te3n is a Ribhu Dasgupta directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vidya Balan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a grandfather, a priest, and a police officer who investigates the case of a kidnapped child.

Wazir (2016)

Wazir is a Bejoy Nambiar directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Aditi Rao Hydari as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a grief-stricken cop and an amputee grandmaster who are brought together by a peculiar twist of fate as part of a wider conspiracy that has darkened their lives.

Pink (2016)

Pink is an Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Kulhati as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around three young women who are implicated in a crime. That's when a retired lawyer steps forward to help them clear their names.

Badla (2019)

Badla is a Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a dynamic young entrepreneur, who finds herself locked in a hotel room with the corpse of her dead lover. She hires a prestigious lawyer to defend her and they work together to figure out what actually happened.

