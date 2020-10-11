Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Take This Quiz If You Are A True Big B Fan

Amitabh Bachchan, born on October 11, 1944, is one of the greatest and most celebrated actors of the Indian cinema. The Angry Young Man is loved by millions of people and he is one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Having been in the industry for over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of some great scripts of many different languages and genres.

Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a quiz on all of Amitabh Bachchan’s movies based on his iconic looks, dialogues, dance steps and scenes that will prove if you are a true Big B fan. Read further ahead to take the actor's quiz.

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz

1. What is the name of the movie where Amitabh Bachchan’s character looked like this?

Shamitabh

Buddha Hoga Tera Baap

Baghban

Sooryavanshi

2. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “Yeh tumhare baap ka ghar nahin, police station hai, isliye seedhi tarah khade raho”?

Sharrabi

Namak Haraam

Zanjeer

Deewar

3. Which movie is this iconic scene from?

Sholay

Amar Akhar Anthony

Silsila

Mr Natwarlal

4. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this iconic scene from?

Don 2

Shatranj Ke Khilari

Bunty Aur Babli

5. Which Amitabh Bachchan song is this iconic dance GIF from?

Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai

Say Shava Shava

Jumma Chumma

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala

6. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “Mein aur meri tanhai aksar yeh baatein karte hain”?

Kabhie Kabhie

Silsila

Kasme Vaade

Sharabbi

7. What is the name of the movie where Amitabh Bachchan’s character looked like this?

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Piku

Paa

Pink

8. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “Aaj khush toh bohot hoge tum”?

Coolie

Hum

Deewar

Shaan

9. What is the name of the movie where Amitabh Bachchan’s character looked like this?

Badla

Pink

Zanjeer

Sholay

10. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “Mein aaj bhi phenke hue paise nhi uthata”?

Deewar

Don

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Shatranj Ke Khilari

11. Which movie is this iconic scene from?

Black

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Baabul

Baghban

12. What is the name of the movie where Amitabh Bachchan’s character looked like this?

Shamitabh

Buddha Hoga Tera Baap

Paa

Major Saab

13. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai mein kart ahu, phir chahe voh bhagwan k khilaaf ko, kanoon k khilaaf ya pure system k khilaaf”?

Sarkar

Shahenshah

Major Saab

Khakee

14. What is the name of the movie where Amitabh Bachchan’s character looked like this?

Shehenshah

Buddha Hoga Tera Baap

Baghban

Sooryavanshi

15. Which Amitabh Bachchan movie is this dialogue from, “I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow”?

Namak Halaal

Yaarana

Sharabbi

Ajooba

ANSWERS

Shamitabh Zanjeer Sholay Bunty Aur Bubli Jumma Chumma Silsila Piku Deewar Badla Deewar Black Paa Sarkar Shehenshah Namak Halaal

