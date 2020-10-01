Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Emotional Childhood Memory On 'KBC Season 12'

Amitabh Bachchan revealed one of his childhood memories in the latest episode of the show KBC. Big B is back with the twelfth season of the show. In Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestants from all walks of life take part in the quiz, to win money prizes.

The show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, who interacts with the contestants in a friendly manner and also shares certain life experiences with the audience to motivate them. In the latest episode that aired on September 30, Bollywood’s Shahenshah revealed a heart-touching incident of his childhood.

Amitabh Bachchan's childhood memory

Bollywood’s Shahenshah has been hosting the show KBC for around ten years now. Big B has always motivated the audience and participants with anecdotes from his past. During the episode that aired on 30 September, a contestant named Jay Kulshreshtha from Mumbai shared a memory from his childhood. He shared that he wanted to eat bhel, a street food, which was available for Rs 7. But he couldn’t afford it. He later added that he asked his mother for the money, but she had only Rs 5 in her purse.

Recalling his childhood memory, Big B shared an incident where he asked his mother, Teji Bachchan, for Rs. 2 to join the school’s cricket team. However, his mother refused to give him the money since they could not afford it. Big B later added, “2 rupeye ka mulya kya hai wo aaj hume yaad ata hai” which translates to we now understand the value of Rs 2.

KBC Season 12

KBC season 12 premiered on September 28 2020. The popular reality show streams from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. According to Hindustan Times, KBC will not host an in-studio audience for the first time, due to the restrictions and safety guidelines. As reported, the audience poll lifeline will be replaced by Video-A-Friend. As for the other lifelines, they will remain the same.

About Amitabh Bachchan’s Mother

Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Harivansh Rai Shrivastava Bachchan was a social activist. Teji Bachchan was the wife of well-known Hindi poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She was a mother of two children, Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan. The Bachchan’s belonged to the literary circuit of India.

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

