'Think Before You Speak': Amitabh Slams Troll Who Accused Him Of Promoting Amul

Amitabh Bachchan, who returned to his house after testing COVID-19 negative on Tuesday, August 4, reprimanded a social media user, who accused him of taking money from dairy brand Amul for promoting them online. Bachchan said, "You are living with a wrong impression, Sir. I do not endorse Amul, have never done in the past. Before you shoot an arrow, watch out that it doesn't land on you, like in this it has. Next time, think twice before you speak." Amitabh Bachchan also shared a screenshot of the comment on his blog.

(Source: Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan shares Amul's sketch online

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared Amul's latest sketch online. The sketch that read, "AB Beats C!" (sic) had the Amul girl leaning over to Amitabh Bachchan, who was dressed in an Indian attire holding his phone. Sharing the photo on his social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Thank you Amul for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ... varshon se Amul ne sammanit kiya hai mujhe ek sadharan shakshiyat ko amulya banaa diya mujhe." (sic)

T 3614 -

Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ 'à¤…à¤®à¥à¤²' à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ ,

à¤à¤• à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤¶à¤•à¤¼à¥à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹ 'à¤…à¤®à¥‚à¤²à¥à¤¯' à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ ! ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/EJS0WE8BbR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2020

Following Amitabh Bachchan's post, a section of the social media users accused him of promoting the brand unnecessarily. Some accused him of running a paid advertisement, which seemed to have not gone well with the actor, who slammed the trolls. He gave them a befitting reply and asked them to stop speculating rumours unnecessarily.

Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, August 2 after he recovered from COVID-19. Sharing the news online, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine." (sic) Amitabh Bachchan also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for his recovery.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, July 11, in a social media post, revealed that he tested COVID-19 positive. He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested COVID-19 positive. However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 recently.

