Sushmita Sen On Being Away From Celluloid: 'I Was Doing Multiple Other Things'

During the virtual launch of Aarya’s original soundtrack, Sushmita Sen talked about how the Ram Madhavani-created series seemed perfect to her as her comeback outing. While speaking to a news daily, Sushmita Sen revealed that during her sabbatical from Bollywood, she didn’t listen to the people who managed her because her and their thoughts 'didn’t match'. Sen further added that she always thought 'distance makes the heart grow fonder'.

Furthermore, talking about how her life was never defined by only films, Sushmita Sen said that she was able to stay away from any kind of insecurity that a break could induce. The 44-year-old then added that she was not waiting and sitting at home to get a film in her kitty and that she didn’t have a state of insecurity because her life had many other purposes. Talking about the multiple things she was doing with her life, Sushmita Sen talked about how she was creating brands in various ventures.

Sushmita Sen also added that she was looking at creative projects and biding her time. Sushmita revealed that she told herself, "It will come." Sen then added that she pondered she has not done what she believes she is capable of. The Main Hoon Na actor asserted that she needs people to believe in her to bring that out.

Talking about how she lost a lot of people during her time away from the big screen, Sushmita Sen revealed that her self-belief stayed stronger than any sense of loss. Citing the path as 'worth it', Sen then said that she took a while, but every bit of it was worth it. Sushmita revealed that she thinks people should stop worrying that their time is gone, instead, she added that people should just chin up and focus that 'their time hasn’t come yet’. Sushmita called it a difference in perception.

About Aarya

Sushmita Sen's web series Aarya is created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing the critically acclaimed movie, Neerja. Aarya released on June 19, and ever since then has been receiving rave receivers from the audience and Bollywood stars too. Aarya is an adaptation of Dutch thriller Penoza and features Sushmita Sen playing the lead role of Aarya Sareen in it.

Aarya stars an ensemble cast of Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg, Manish Choudhary among others in pivotal roles. The series is co-directed by Madhvani with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. Aarya is included in Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials. Sushmita's role as a strong fierce woman, who is a mother to three children and the wife of a businessman, is winning hearts.

