Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna Gush Over Arjun Bijlani's Picture With Son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani on June 18 shared an adorable picture with his son Ayaan on his official Instagram account. As seen in the photo, the father-son is seen twinning with each other, as they wear the same t-shirts. Moreover, the caption on their tee cannot be missed.

While Arjun Bijlani's tee has the caption 'Meet worlds best dad', Bijlani's son, Ayaan's tee has the caption 'Meet worlds best son'. The duo poses for the camera at home and smiles away to glory. Actors Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna gushed to comment on Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post.

As soon as Arjun shared the picture on social media, Hina Khan dropped hearts in the comments section. Whereas, Karishma Tanna, on the other hand, wrote "Awww" on Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post. Not only them but actor Sharad Kelkar also dropped hearts on the post.

Arjun captioned the post as, "My life." Fans in huge numbers flooded the post with love. A user wrote, "Fathering is not what perfect men do, but it Perfects a man. Best Dad Son Duo." Another fan said, "Best son best daddy". Check out his post here.

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Arjun Bijlani had talked about his son, Ayaan. Arjun Bijlani revealed that Ayaan loves dancing and that he manages to innovate his steps and moves on every beat. The Mile Jab Hum Tum actor further said that It’s amazing to see a four-year-old doing it so well. Ayaan also loves watching Dance Deewane, Bijlani further added.

Arjun Bijlani's social media handle is a paradise for many who love his posts with his co-stars and his little one. The actor time and again keeps sharing pictures of his whereabouts with wife Neha and Ayaan. Only recently, Arjun Bijlani had shared a slew of pictures of his son Ayaan Bijlani all suited up and wrote 'Like Father Like son.'

Hina Khan's recent social media update

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, on Wednesday night shared glimpses of how she performed her work out with the help of a yoga ball. Hina could be seen following the instructions of her trainer whose noise could be heard in the backdrop. Hina shared videos of her workout on her Instagram story. Hina Khan also treated her fans with a slew of happy pictures as she donned a polka dot dress and an umbrella in her hand. Hina Khan wrote, "You are always welcome, under my Umbrella."

