Amitabh Bachchan Had A Special Appearance In THESE Regional Films

From comedy to action, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has left a lasting impression on the audience with his exceptional acting skills. He has stunned the audience with films like Badla, Budhha Hoga Tera Baap and the Sarkaar series among others. Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling Bollywood since his 1973, after Zanjeer turned out to be a huge success. But apart from Bollywood, Big B has marked his debut in many regional cinemas including Punjabi and Marathi. Here are a few films in which AB played a cameo outside in regional films.

Amitabh Bachchan's cameos in regional films

Akka (1994) - Marathi Cinema

The Black actor was roped in for a song. He marked his presence in the film with his wife Jaya Bachchan in the film. The duo was featured only in one song. A fun fact is that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have played cameo for other regional films as well.

Manam (2014) - Telugu Cinema

The Bhootnath actor has worked in numerous regional films of South India, including Kannad, Tamil and Malayalam language films. Among them, he made a cameo in 2014's Telugu-language released Manam. The Vikram K. Kumar directorial set fire at the box-office and bagged a huge amount.

Ganga Devi (2012) - Bhojpuri Cinema

Reportedly, the Pink actor worked in another Bhojpuri film based on a political drama for his long-time friend and make-up man, Deepak Sawant who had turned producer. The film, directed by Abhishek Chadha, stars Pakkhi Hegde in the titular role and also Gulshan Grover who played the antagonist. Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirhua, is also in the lead cast. Interestingly, Jaya Bachchan also joined Amitabh in the film for a guest appearance.

Walayati Babu (1981) - Punjabi Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan has also left his mark in Punjabi cinema in 1981. The film, directed by Dharam Kumar, sees Bachchan in a special appearance. The rom-com stars Mehar Mittal in the lead.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

