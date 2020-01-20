Amitabh Bachchan Shares Thoughts On Life After Shweta's Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda's Demise

Life is a journey that starts right from the first breath and continues till the last. We don’t want this journey to end for our loved ones and to ourselves. But no matter how bad we want this journey to not end, we have to say goodbye.

On January 14, 2020, the news of the sudden demise of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother in law and Rishi Kapoor’s sister, Ritu Nanda came out. Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer for the past seven years. Before Ritu Nanda's death, she had left the country for her treatment in the US, since being diagnosed.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the news on her Instagram. She informed about the demise in a heartfelt note on Instagram. She captioned the post as “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." Amitabh Bachchan also informed about the news on his official blog. His blog read, “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.”

On January 18, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and gave life and death a deep thought after attending his samdhan’s chautha. In his blog, he shared his deep thoughts about the processions and rituals that are followed. He also talked about how all the experiences turn into mere memories and finally are put together in a photograph that is put up on a wall.

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of legendary Raj Kapoor. She was also the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was honoured by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC India) by many awards. She also entered Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

