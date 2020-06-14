Amitabh Bachchan Made A Style Statement With His Coolie Shirt In 'Deewaar'; Read Trivia

Deewaar, Amitabh Bachchan's 1975 film, was directed by Yash Chopra. The star cast of the film comprised of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi. The plot of the movie Deewaar revolved around a boy named Vijay who struggles as a dockworker and ultimately turns into a prominent figure of the underworld (a criminal). But his younger brother Ravi is an educated, decent, and honest cop. This gap between the brothers causes difficulties in their relationship which is named 'Deewaar'. Let’s read some interesting and unknown facts about the film that will surely amaze you-

Here is trivia about 'Deewaar':

Amitabh Bachchan shot two movies simultaneously, ‘Sholay’ and 'Deewaar' in the year 1975. As most of his scenes from both the films portray him indoors or during the dark, he used to shoot for the film 'Sholay' in the morning and 'Deewaar' during the night.

Most surprisingly, Amitabh Bachchan had coincidently made a new fashion trend in the film Deewaar and left the audience impressed. He had found during the shoot of the film that the "Coolie shirt" he wore was too long, hence he tucked it half in, and this became a style statement for the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan had turned out to be extremely famous after the success of the film Zanjeer (1973) and Majboor (1974), hence there was immense craze and love for the film Deewaar. The fans had lined up and crowded from Marine Drive till Minerva (Mumbai) at the premiere of the film.

For the role of Vijay Verma, Rajesh Khanna was Yash Chopra’s original choice but Salim-Javed were adamant about being the role given to Amitabh Bachchan.

Deewaar, the blockbuster hit ran in the theatres for over 100 weeks. This is one of the only 13 films that earned over 1 crore rupees in every territory across India between the 1970s-1980s. And hence, Deewaar was categorized as an "All-time earner" and super-duper hit and considered among the top 10 money-spinners of the acting business in those days.

Salim-Javed were demanding an amount of Rs 8 lakh after the super success of the movie. This figure or sum was unheard of in Bollywood at that time.

Amitabh Bachchan didn't dub for the well-known temple scene as he was not able to get the required emotions flawlessly during dubbing and felt the dubbing would disfigure the impact. Also, the dialogues for Vijay's death scene were unplanned, hence Yash Chopra gave Amitabh Bachchan the freedom to feel the scene and speak what came to his mind.

