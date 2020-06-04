Amitabh Bachchan Did The Maximum Number Of Films In THIS Year; Take A Look At The List

Amitabh Bachchan is a formidable name in Bollywood. The veteran actor has featured in a number of movies in his acting career. The year 1981 was special for all Big B fans as the actor featured in the highest number of movies that year. Here is a list of all the movies of the star released that year:

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's 5 Lowest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes, See List Here

The year Amitabh Bachchan did the maximum number of films (1981_

Laawaris

Laawaris, released in 1981, was a drama helmed by Prakash Mehra. The film Laawaris starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman, and Raakhee in prominent roles. The song "Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai" became one of the biggest hits for which Amitabh Bachchan received amazing reviews. The story of the film revolves around an orphan who stumbles over reality in the hunt for his parents.

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat released in 1981 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Amjad Khan, and Utpal Dutt in the lead roles. The film was directed by Shakti Samanta and was also simultaneously shot in two languages, Hindi and Bengali. The Bengali version, named Anusandhan, was one of the highest-grossing Bengali films of all times. The story of the film was adapted from the novel Anushandhan by the writer Shaktipada Rajguru. The film, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat is fondly remembered for the classic melodies “Apne Pyar Ke Sapne Sach Hue” and “Kaliram Ka Khul Gaya Pol”.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mahaan' Was The Only Film Where He Played Three Different Characters

Silsila

Silsila is a 1981 romantic drama film helmed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar in the prominent roles. Silsila, the romantic cult film was the last one to feature Rekha with Amitabh Bachchan together. This film is also remembered for its iconic tracks that made the audiences fall in love with the actors, and continues to be popular till date.

Naseeb

Naseeb was another 1981 release. It was an action comedy film produced and directed by Manmohan Desai. The film penned by Kader Khan was a typical Manmohan Desai film. Naseeb starred Amitabh Bachchan and had ensemble cast comprising of Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Kim Yashpal, Pran, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Yusuf Khan. The music of the film was given by Laxmikant–Pyarelal and it was counted among blockbuster films of the year.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Has Worked In Many Hit Films With Sanjay Dutt; See List Here

Kaalia

Kaalia, this 1981 action film was written and helmed by Tinnu Anand. This film was produced by Iqbal Singh and starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles along with Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, K.N. Singh and Jagdeep in the supporting roles. The music of the film was given by R.D. Burman, while the lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film was the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 1981.

Yaarana

Yaarana is a 1981 release helmed by Rakesh Kumar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja, and Kader Khan in the lead roles. Yaarana was a movie that was a 'Runaway Blockbuster', with its music by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics by Anjaan. Songs like "Chhookar Mere Mann Ko," "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan," and "Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana" were super-hits and continue to be popular and still loved.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Worked In Several Movies With Om Puri; Check Out The List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.