Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Films With Om Prakash; See Full List

Amitabh Bachchan has featured in several blockbuster films over the years. He has shared screen space with actors like Om Prakash, Pran, Amjad Khan amid others. However, it's with late veteran actor Om Prakash that Big B has done numerous films which played an important role in shaping his image over the years. Here are some of their notable films together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Om Prakash's Movies List

1. Parwana (1971)

Helmed by directed Jyoti Swaroop. Parwana is a psychological thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Om Prakash, Shatrughan Sinha Navin Nischol, and Yogeeta Bali. Amitabh plays a lover turned murderer in the film, who kills Om Prakash's character, his lover's (Yogeeta Bali) uncle. Bachchan's character plans the murder because Om's character refuses Amitabh's marriage proposal for his niece.

2. Zanjeer (1973)

Zanjeer is considered amongst the most popular Amitabh Bachchan movies of all-times. Directed by Prakash Mehra, this action flick is supported by a riveting story plot with a lot of twists and turns. Zanjeer is written by the dynamic duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Amitabh Bachchan played the real role of Vijay in the action drama, whereas Om Prakash essayed an important character of De Silva in the film.

3. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Chupke Chupke is one of the most memorable movies of Amitabh and Om. Om Prakash's character Raghavendra became iconic over the years. Amitabh Bachchan played the second lead in the movie, who falls in love with Jaya Bachchan. In Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore played the lead roles in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's romantic-comedy film. Amitabh and Om Prakash did have a few scenes together in the movie which managed to make an impact on the viewers.

4. Alaap (1977)

Alaap is a heart-wrenching story father-son story. Om Prakash and Amitabh Bachchan played an estranged father-son duo in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee film. Alaap is about differences in ideologies between a successful advocate father (Om Prakash) and his musically inclined son, played by Amitabh. With a dramatic story plot, Alaap received widespread critical acclaim. Both the actors were also praised for their performances.

5. Namak Halaal (1982)

Namak Halaal, starring Amitabh Bachchan, is best remembered for its songs like Pag Ghunghroo Baandh, Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi etc. The action-comedy flick is helmed by Prakash Mehra. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role, whereas Om Prakash essayed a pivotal role as Dashrath Singh in this commercially successful Hindi drama.

