Amitabh Bachchan's Film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' Trivia All His Fans Should Know

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar is a popular 1978 Indian drama film. The film has a stellar cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Raakhee, Amjad Khan and Kader Khan. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar narrates the story of an orphan named Sikandar, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who is an orphan and has been raised in the slums of Bombay.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar trivia

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna's final movie together. It marked the end of one of Bollywood’s greatest duos.

Actor Vinod Khanna’s also worked with Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in Players in 2012, before he passed away in 2017.

Popular Indian actor Asrani was set to play the role of Pyarelal in this film. However, he was stuck in another movie set due to the heavy rains. As a result, Prakash Mehra's assistant director Ram Sethi jumped in to save the day at the last minute and played the character. The character Pyarelal went on to become memorable.

International musician Paul Mauriat made an instrumental version of the song O Saathi Re from Muwaddar Ka Sikandar for his international album Cleopatre. The album was released in 1980. The song was soon a popular hit all over the world.

The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar scene in which Amitabh Bachchan gives a speech on stage prior to O Saathi Re was written by director Kader Khan. The dialogues were based on his own personal pain in life. When Kader Khan had initially written the scene, it ended up being 16 pages long. However, when Amitabh saw the 16 pages, he refused to do the scene saying that it was way too long to recite all dialogues. Amitabh Bachchan even told Kader Khan about this. But, Kader then held the sheet in his hands and narrated it himself, with tears in his eyes. This left Amitabh Bachchan speechless. After hugging Kader, Amitabh began preparing himself to learn the 16 pages.

Mayur Raj Verma who played the role of young Sikandar in the film was supported by his mother. She would reportedly try very hard to get films for Mayur. She would often pretend to be a journalist and meet producers for interviews. Once the interview began, she would show Mayur's picture's and try to get him roles. It was during one of these encounters that she met filmmaker Prakash Mehra and got Mayur signed for Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

