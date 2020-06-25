Brad Pitt's 'Meet Joe Black' Became Popular For Showing Star Wars Trailer & Other Trivia

Meet Joe Black is one of Brad Pitt's earliest romantic movies. The 1998 film talks about the story of how a Grim Reaper named Joe Black who is disguised as a human comes to Earth to take the soul of a businessman named William Parrish. However, Joe falls in love with William's daughter. The popular flick Meet Joe Black is directed by Martin Brest and even has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

The cast includes Brad Pitt as Death/Joe Black, Anthony Hopkins as Bill Parrish, Claire Forlani as Susan Parrish, Jake Weber as Drew, Marcia Gay Harden as Allison Parrish, Jeffrey Tambor as Quince Parrish, Allison Parrish's husband, David S. Howard as Eddie Sloane, Lois Kelly Miller as Jamaican Woma, Marylouise Burke as Lillian, and June Squibb as Helen.

Brad Pitt 'Meet Joe Black' trivia

This film is considered to be one amongst the selected movies which showed the first trailer for the Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999). According to the fans, it was said that the audience bought the tickets to watch Meet Joe Black only to catch the trailer of Star Wars. The fans would then leave after the trailer ended.

The movie is apparently based on Death Takes a Holiday (1934) which starred Fredric March, Evelyn Venable and Guy Standing, and it was itself based on an Italian play dated back to 1924.

Actor Eli Roth who had an early job as a stand-in in this movie was actually fired by producer and director Martin Brest due to a misunderstanding.

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt first appeared together in the 1994 film titled Legends of the Fall before featuring together in 1998 released Meet Joe Black.

The place in the movie where Susan (Claire Forlani) and Joe Black (Brad Pitt) first meet can be located now as well. It is located in Broadway Restaurant, at 2664 Broadway and West 101st Street, Manhattan, New York.

Reportedly Sir Anthony Hopkins who played the role of William Parrish in the film would often come to terms of arguments and disagreement with the producer and director Martin Brest since he (Sir Anthony Hopkins) insisted on doing multiple takes.

