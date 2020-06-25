Brad Pitt's 'Meet Joe Black' Became Popular For Showing Star Wars Trailer & Other Trivia

Quick links:
Meet Joe Black is one of Brad Pitt's earliest romantic movies. The 1998 film talks about the story of how a Grim Reaper named Joe Black who is disguised as a human comes to Earth to take the soul of a businessman named William Parrish. However, Joe falls in love with William's daughter. The popular flick Meet Joe Black is directed by Martin Brest and even has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.
The cast includes Brad Pitt as Death/Joe Black, Anthony Hopkins as Bill Parrish, Claire Forlani as Susan Parrish, Jake Weber as Drew, Marcia Gay Harden as Allison Parrish, Jeffrey Tambor as Quince Parrish, Allison Parrish's husband, David S. Howard as Eddie Sloane, Lois Kelly Miller as Jamaican Woma, Marylouise Burke as Lillian, and June Squibb as Helen.
Promo Image courtesy: MOVIECLIPS Games Youtube
