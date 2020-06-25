Bollywood Movies Where Amitabh Bachchan Fights With Tigers; Details Here

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in various kinds of movies over the years, performing different kinds of stunts. He has also fought with a tiger in some of his films like Mr Natwarlal and Adalat, among others. So, we have listed a few of those movies that you must check out. Read on:

Khoon Pasina

Khoon Pasina is an action crime movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Nirupa Roy, Asrani, Bharat Bhushan, Aruna Irani, and Kader Khan in the lead roles. The 1977 flick was helmed by Rakesh Kumar. It also features a significant part where Amitabh Bachchan fights a real tiger to save Rekha. The makers decided to retain the scene, which went on to become the USP of the movie. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film was also known as Tiger and Vinod Khanna, who was in a parallel lead, played the role of Shera.

Khoon Pasina opened to a positive response and was considered a blockbuster. There have been adaptations of the movie in different languages. The film’s Telugu version Tiger features N.T Rama Rao, and Tamil movie Siva stars Rajinikanth.

Adalat

Adalat is an action drama movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles as son and father alongside Waheeda Rehman and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. It was a hit at the box-office. Adalat revolves around Dharma. The brave farmer saves the lives of Ajit, Sujit, and Suresh after a tiger attacks them. Elated, they decide to offer Dharma a job in Mumbai, whenever he plans to visit there. So, when the village experiences drought and financial crises, he migrates to the metro city with his family. Moreover, Ajit makes him the manager of his warehouse, which follows the story ahead. Adalat garnered high praise, particularly for Amitabh Bachchan’s performance. The film has remakes in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Mr Natwarlal

Mr Natwarlal features Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit Khan, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles. The Rakesh Kumar-directorial, which came out in 1979, marked Bachchan’s debut as a singer. Upon its release, Mr Natwarlal was a super hit at the box-office. It revolves around Natwar, who stays with his elder brother. However, criminals frame Giridhari Lal for extortion charges. His young brother plans to seek revenge and makes his way up through the criminal ranks. So, in the scene when gangster Vikram terrorises the villagers using a tiger, Mr Natwarlal comes to the rescue. He disguises as Avtaar Singh, a hunter whom Vikram had killed.



