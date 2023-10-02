Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Nanda Makes Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai has a long-standing relationship with L'Oreal Paris as their ambassador. The actress has attended the Paris Fashion Week twice for the cosmetic brand in the years 2019 and 2021. However, this time she was joined by Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and her niece Navya Nanda at the event.

3 things you need to know

Navya Nanda is an entrepreneur, businesswoman and social activist.

She entered into a partnership with L'Oreal Paris in 2022.

The star kid walked at their Walk Your Worth catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week.

Shweta Bachchan cheers for daughter Nanda

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Monday and shared a video of her daughter Navya at Paris Fashion Week. The entrepreneur is seen walking the ramp at L'Oreal Paris’ Walk Your Worth catwalk show. She is wearing a red, strapless dress as she strutted down the aisle.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Navya's aunt Aishwarya Rai was also at the same event. Along with a lengthy number of other worldwide celebrities, the actress represented the cosmetics giant at the Paris Fashion Show. She was seen wearing a heavily embellished gold gown with cascading overlays. Aishwarya walked down the aisle in front of the Eiffel Tower and gave a flying kiss to the camera.

Other prominent faces at the event include Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning and Viola Davis. L'Oreal has been an official partner of Paris Fashion Week since 2017. This is the sixth Walk Your Worth catwalk show to occur there, which celebrated sisterhood as well as the synergy between cutting-edge beauty expertise and fashion.

For the unversed, Fordham University graduate Navya Navelii Nanda is a co-owner of Aara Health, an online forum for discussing health issues and other topics. She is the daughter of businessman Nikhil Nanda and writer Shweta Bachchan. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, two prominent figures in Bollywood.