Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, And Others Pay Tribute

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93 from age-related health issues, according to reports. Chatterjee passed away in his sleep at his Santacruz home. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shoojit Sicar, Raj Babbar, and others were seen paying their tributes to the late filmmaker. Read more.

Bollywood pays tribute to Basu Chatterjee

Taking to her social media handle, Shabana Azmi stated that she is deeply saddened to hear the news of Chatterjee’s demise. She also talked about how she has been fortunate to have worked with the filmmaker and named the three movies they did together.

Tweeting about Chatterjee’s demise, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away. A prolific filmmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as 'middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters. R I P”.

Here is the tweet:

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle and talked about how Chatterjee’s death is a loss. Bachchan then went on to call Chatterjee a quiet, soft-spoken, and a gentle human. He wrote, “T 3552. Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft-spoken, gentle human ... his films reflected the lives of middle India ... did 'MANZIL' with him ... a sad loss ... Folded hands... in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'”. Here is the tweet by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. 🙏

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Raj Babbar, in his tweet, wrote how Chatterjee was a master at depicting the aspirations and anxieties of the middle class. Babbar talked about how his scripts were always relatable to the masses. In his tweet, Babbar wrote, “Perhaps nobody could depict the aspirations & anxieties of the middle class as the very respected & renowned Basu Chatterjee. His scripts were so relatable & his characters so close to the common man. The Maestro is gone today. RIP Basu Da. Your place in our hearts is permanent”. Here is the tweet:

Perhaps nobody could depict the aspirations & anxieties of the middle class as the very respected & reknowned Basu Chatterjee. His scripts were so relatable & his characters so close to the common man. The Maestro is gone today. RIP Basu Da. Your place in our hearts is permanent. pic.twitter.com/valQO29x7j — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) June 4, 2020

Shoojit Sircar also took to his official social media handle and wrote, “My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi. May his soul Rest in Peace". Here is the tweet:

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

