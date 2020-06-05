Veteran Actors Deepika Padukone Has Worked With: Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan & Others

Deepika Padukone has time and again impressed masses with her unmissable camaraderie with co-stars in her films. Here is a list of few yesteryear superstars, with whom Deepika Padukone has shared the screen space and left a long-lasting mark on the audience. The list includes Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

With Dimple Kapadia in Finding Fanny

Starring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles, Finding Fanny follows the story of Ferdie, an old postman, who decides to find his lost love Stefanie and embarks on a road trip with Angie, Savio and Rosie. Don Pedro, a lustful artist, also accompanies them. Directed by Homi Adajania, Finding Fanny has reportedly collected ₹50 crores at the box office. In the movie, Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Deepika Padukone’s mother-in-law.

Also Read | 'Tenet' Trailer: Nolan's Latest High On Mystery & Thrills; Dimple Kapadia Seen In Glimpse

With Amitabh Bachchan in Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan in the leading roles, Piku is a quirky comedy entertainer which focuses on the relationship between a daughter and her aging father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku has reportedly raked in nearly ₹141 crores at the box office. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan portrays the character of Deepika Padukone’s father. The movie also marks the comeback film of the Hindi Cinema veteran, Moushumi Chatterjee.

Also Read | It Has Only Taken 46 Years': Dimple Kapadia Cooks For Twinkle Khanna Her First Meal

With Rajinikanth in Kochadaiiyaan

Starring Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, and Shobana in the leading roles, Kochadaiiyaan is a saga of revenge undertaken by a son for his father's name and his kingdom. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film has reportedly collected ₹42 crores at the box office. In the movie, Deepika Padukone reportedly plays the role of Rajinikanth’s love interest.

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

Also Read | It Has Only Taken 46 Years': Dimple Kapadia Cooks For Twinkle Khanna Her First Meal

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next.

Also Read | Sonu Sood To Dimple Kapadia's First Cook For Twinkle, Here Are The Day's Top Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.