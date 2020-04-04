Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy Tweet' Gets Internet Talking, Leaves Netizens Divided

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been making a lot of headlines because of his tweets lately. From claiming that shank vibration would destroy the effect of coronavirus to tweeting that coronavirus is caused by flies, Amitabh Bachchan's tweets have been a major talk of the town. His tweets often attract a lot of reactions on social media and this time too, the actor did it again.

Amitabh Bachchan's lastest tweet

In this tweet, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Ayush Ministry on their efforts of fighting coronavirus with homeopathy. The actor also went on to say that he hopes India leads the world in finding such curative solutions for epidemics. The actor's tweet grabbed a lot of attention on Twitter, while some netizens reacted in the favour of the tweet, some were not happy with the actor posting this. One user wrote, 'Please tweet something sensible', while another went to ask Bachchan to delete his Twitter account.

T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.

I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy tweet' grabs attention on Twitter

Plz tweet something sensible .These kind of tweets not acceptable in times of Coronavirus Pandemic.

How does it help plz elaborate ? — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) April 3, 2020

Amitabh ji just saying : pic.twitter.com/PytPWz7Jic — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) April 3, 2020

All those who are speaking for Ayurveda & Homeopathy, will they treat Corono virus, if you or relatives are infected with Corono virus? The elite try for the best treatment in a modern hospital but you are misguiding thousands of who believe in you,this is treachery. — nm rajan (@nmrajan) April 3, 2020

A section of netizens lauded Big B's tweet and called it 'thoughtful'. One user seemed doubtful if homeopathy can really help, while on the other hand, another user poured in praises for the star calling him 'Guruji'. Take a look.

Extremely thoughtful of you for sharing your experience with homoeopathy and appreciating AYUSH, 600 thousand homoeopathic prescribers in 100 countries are contributing silently but significantly in this pandemic. — Dr. Raj K Manchanda (@RK_Manchanda) April 4, 2020

Sirji, I really wish homoeopathy could bring a cure right now, but seems like it isn't helping. Seeing many homeo doctors selling their medicine on the name of corona killers. Not sure if that really helps. — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) April 3, 2020

India will surely find the solution for this epidemics sir. AYUSH is doing great job in providing the correct and necessary information to general public during this epidemic.

My dear Guruji @SrBachchan sirji 🌹🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YMqsOHBZzn — Scientist..Anil Vasudev🆎️EF💟 (@AnilLoveAB) April 3, 2020

