Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy Tweet' Gets Internet Talking, Leaves Netizens Divided

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite actively posting about coronavirus. This time, the actor made a statement on homeopathy curing corona. See how netizens reacted.

Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been making a lot of headlines because of his tweets lately. From claiming that shank vibration would destroy the effect of coronavirus to tweeting that coronavirus is caused by flies, Amitabh Bachchan's tweets have been a major talk of the town. His tweets often attract a lot of reactions on social media and this time too, the actor did it again. 

Amitabh Bachchan's lastest tweet

In this tweet, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Ayush Ministry on their efforts of fighting coronavirus with homeopathy. The actor also went on to say that he hopes India leads the world in finding such curative solutions for epidemics. The actor's tweet grabbed a lot of attention on Twitter, while some netizens reacted in the favour of the tweet, some were not happy with the actor posting this. One user wrote, 'Please tweet something sensible', while another went to ask Bachchan to delete his Twitter account. 

Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy tweet' grabs attention on Twitter

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan lauds healthcare workers in 'Coolie' style amid lockdown; see post

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to stay home but with a quirky twist | See post

A section of netizens lauded Big B's tweet and called it 'thoughtful'. One user seemed doubtful if homeopathy can really help, while on the other hand, another user poured in praises for the star calling him 'Guruji'. Take a look.

Also Read| Is Amitabh Bachchan's post about 'bolnevale log' a dig at trolls harassing B'wood celebs?

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's most memorable movies with Moushumi Chatterjee

 

 

 

