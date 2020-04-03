Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans To Stay Home But With A Quirky Twist | See Post

The celebrity fraternity, while abiding by the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown, is making sure that they spread awareness by their social media presence. They have been actively posting pictures and videos regarding the same. Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan decided to emphasise about how important it is to stay home right now but this time, it was in a ‘twisted’ way.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a monochrome picture of him with a fierce look on his face. An interesting thing about Amitab Bachchan’s Instagram picture was his quirky caption. The actor started his caption by warning his fans regarding staying home in this coronavirus lockdown. The actor further added that we need to stay home so that the coronavirus doesn’t strike backward. Further revealing what he actually meant he said that corona, when spelled backward, is 'naroco' which is Na+Ro+Ko (don’t stop in Hindi).

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan in the recent past penned a blog to share that he will be providing 2000 packets of food each day through a trust that works for the benefit of humanity, till the lockdown is over. Bachchan also stressed that this is not being done for 'self-aggrandizement' and 'there shall be no media reportage of this'. The reason behind doing this is so that 'several others shall come forward to lend a helping hand, for the needy'. The veteran actor is also making sure that he stays connected with his fans and spreads awareness in every possible way. He has also worked for several awareness commercials that are telecasted on the broadcast media for creating awareness among the citizens of India.

