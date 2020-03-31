Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Moushumi Chatterjee

Amitabh Bachchan has, over the years, worked in various kinds of movies in Bollywood. He has worked with several actors and actresses and one of them happens to be Moushumi Chatterjee. Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee have worked in five films together. Listed below are details on Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Moushumi Chatterjee.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Moushumi Chatterjee

1) Manzil

This is one of the popular films of Amitabh and Moushumi. Manzil released in the year 1979. Manzil made quite some noise back in those years. The film has been directed by Basu Chatterjee. One can watch this film on YouTube and on SonyLiv.

2) Piku

This is another film of Amitabh and Moushumi. Many people, surprisingly, still do not know that Amitabh and Moushumi worked together for Piku. The film also stars other high profile actors like Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. The film came out in the year 2015 and was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

3) Hum Kaun Hai?

This is another film starring the two renowned actors. The film released in the year 2004 and made quite some noise back then. The thriller-horror film is a roller-coaster ride full of surprises. It is directed by Ravi Sharma Shankar. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in significant roles.

4) Benaam

This film released in the year 1974. The movie is directed by Narendra Bedi. The film, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, also stars Satyendra Kapoor and Madan Puri in prominent roles. This also happens to be one of their first films together.

5) Roti Kapada Aur Makaan

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is one of most the popular films of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. The film was considered by many critics to be well and truly ahead of its time and is very thought-provoking. It was released in the year 1974 and is directed by Manoj Kumar.

