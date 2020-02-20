The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Chehre': Annu Kapoor Sports A Turban In First Look In Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Starrer

Bollywood News

'Chehre' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will also star actor Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role. Check out actor Annu Kapoor's first look below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
chehre

Actor Annu Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday today i.e February 20, 2020. On account of his birthday, makers of the film Chehre featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles have now shared the first look of Annu Kapoor in the film. The actor will reportedly be playing the role of a Sikh character in the film and thus can be seen sporting a maroon turban.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' will release on THIS date to avoid clash with 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Chehre's first look featuring Annu Kapoor revealed

Also read: Emraan Hashmi announces wrap of the Slovakia schedule of his upcoming film 'Chehre'

Chehre will be directed by Rumi Jafry who previously directed films like God Tussi Great Ho and Gali Gali Chor Hai. On account of his birthday, Rumi Jafry too shared a heartfelt message for Annu Kapoor along with a photo from the sets of Chehre

Chehre will feature Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan and will reportedly be a thriller-drama film. Emraan Hashmi had recently posted photos from the sets Chehre after they wrapped the Slovakia shooting schedule. The original release date of the film was also changed to 17 July 2020, which was announced by actor Emraan Hashmi on Twitter recently. 

Also read: Chehre actor Krystle D'Souza gives major vacation styling goals with her swimwear looks

Also read: Pooja Hegde to star in Salman's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' after dropping out of 'Chehre'

Also read: Adnan Sami’s ‘Tera Chehra’ to be recreated by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series?

Image courtesy - Taran Adarsh and Emraan Hashmi Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
21 DEAD IN BUS COLLISION IN TN
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS