'Chehre': Annu Kapoor Sports A Turban In First Look In Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Starrer

Actor Annu Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday today i.e February 20, 2020. On account of his birthday, makers of the film Chehre featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles have now shared the first look of Annu Kapoor in the film. The actor will reportedly be playing the role of a Sikh character in the film and thus can be seen sporting a maroon turban.

Chehre's first look featuring Annu Kapoor revealed

#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/m1oo08TKHl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2020

Chehre will be directed by Rumi Jafry who previously directed films like God Tussi Great Ho and Gali Gali Chor Hai. On account of his birthday, Rumi Jafry too shared a heartfelt message for Annu Kapoor along with a photo from the sets of Chehre.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Annu bhai may you always inspire and be as wonderful and loving always .. thank you for being my brother and inspiration always .. duas and love.@annukapoor_ pic.twitter.com/qQVlckATn8 — Rumy Jafry (@rumyjafry) February 20, 2020

Chehre will feature Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan and will reportedly be a thriller-drama film. Emraan Hashmi had recently posted photos from the sets Chehre after they wrapped the Slovakia shooting schedule. The original release date of the film was also changed to 17 July 2020, which was announced by actor Emraan Hashmi on Twitter recently.

And its a wrap for the #chehrein Slovakia schedule. Kudos to the entire team that pushed themselves and shot in -12 degrees. I, on the other hand, was snugly packed with 9 layers of clothing 😎 pic.twitter.com/NHjJiQbfUi — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 20, 2019

Image courtesy - Taran Adarsh and Emraan Hashmi Twitter

