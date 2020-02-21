Mahashivratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan-Kailash Kher's 2016 Song 'Jai Jai Kedara' Goes Viral

A song named Jai Jai Kedara is going viral on the occasion of Mahashivratri on social media. The song is on Lord Shiva. The song had been sung by some major names in the Bollywood film industry.

Jai Jai Kedara!

Artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet and Hema Malini had sung the song. Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadkar and Prasoon Joshi are all part of this song from 2016. They had lent their beautiful voices to the song.

The video also featured the Hon. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Harish Rawat, who invites people to visit Kedarnath and promises to do their best to make the experience worthwhile.

The song Jai Jai Kedara is helmed by Kailash Kher. It was a promotional song for the TV serial named Baba Kedarnath Teleseries. The show will trace the real-life tragedy which occurred at Kedarnath shrine in the year 2013.

The whole place was flooded and many lost their lives in the same. According to an article in a leading daily, the official records claim that 197 people were killed, 236 injured and 4,021 went missing in the floods. These waters flooded five districts were in Uttarakhand.

These celebrities are also a part of the series initiated by the Uttarakhand state government. This series also showed the aftermath and the tragedy itself. This series was also produced by Anupam Kher alongside the Uttarakhand Government.

Watch Video:

Amitabh Bachchan is also seen in the video wishing everyone a safe journey to Kedarnath. Kailash Kher was also seen singing the song as he gets lost in the music and lyrics. The song is being shared by many fans on Twitter and Instagram as well.

Source: YouTube

