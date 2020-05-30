Perry Mason Trailer: Matthew Rhys' Series Depicts The Dark, Gruesome Streets Of LA

On Saturday night, HBO dropped the trailer of an upcoming series titled Perry Mason. It is based on the works of Erle Stanley Gardner. The character of Perry Mason has appeared in over 80 novels and short stories. Now, HBO is all set to give fans a taste of this new original show. The show is produced by Robert Downey Jr. The Perry Mason trailer has managed to capture the true essence of HBO. It is known for its dark tone and thrilling elements. Read more about the trailer here:

Perry Mason trailer review

The official trailer of Perry Mason, an upcoming detective drama thriller, show is out and it features Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice, John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, and Chris Chalk as Paul Drake. The trailer opens in a dark setting of Los Angeles and takes viewers back to 1932. During 1932, the U.S was getting back on its feet after the events of the Great Depression. But L.A. was having a relatively good time. The same can be seen in the trailer of Perry Mason, as citizens, as well as the criminals, are doing better.

The trailer has made it clear that there will be a lot of violence and bloodshed in the show and gruesome scenes are to be expected. Matthew Rhys plays the role of the titular character in the trailer and is seen as a pessimistic rugged man, who has nothing to lose. He has seen the horrors of the world, which is evident from the flashback scenes which show that he can tolerate dreadful horrors.

The criminal lawyer lives in a world which, as the trailer depicts, has a dark and intense setting. In the trailer, viewers can see that there are some hidden details that really bring them back to the past. In a newspaper, viewers can see that there is an article about the kidnapping of a baby going wrong, leading to a horrifying death of the child. This newspaper also has articles on the conflicts between the U.S. Army and the Japs, as well as the impact of Gandhi’s disobedience moment.

The show is set to release on HBO on June 21, 2020, and is also expected to be available for streaming on Hotstar at the same time. It will be a treat to people who prefer dark-themed shows like House of Cards, and Game of Thrones. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of the show.

Fans' reaction:

Intrigued. The production has big shoes to fill, but it looks good. #PerryMason #HBO — Sidney Peck ♀ (@CinemaProfound) May 30, 2020

I love every single episode with Raymond Burr as Perry Mason. 🕵🏼‍♂️



Matthew Rhys really pulls it off. Can’t wait to watch #PerryMason on @HBO pic.twitter.com/V8SApdWcAb — Pam Suzanne Reich (@prcowboys) May 29, 2020



HBO Perry Mason Cast

The Perry Mason cast will feature Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice, and John Lithgow as Elias Birchard Jonathan. It will also feature Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance in the supporting roles. Fans of the actors are all set for the release of the show.

