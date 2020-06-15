Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Nirupa Roy

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several kinds of movies over the years and collaborated with many acclaimed actors. His films with Nirupa Roy have been widely acclaimed. So, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Nirupa Roy. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Nirupa Roy

Deewar

This happens to one of the most popular films of Amitabh Bachchan and Nirupa Roy. From its storyline to famous dialogues, the film has received much appreciation. The movie also stars Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi in lead roles. The 1975 film takes on the life of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi. One is a cop whereas the other a criminal. Life puts the two in a rocky place as they are set up against each other. The film directed by Yash Chopra has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Mard

This is another memorable film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Nirupa Roy, Dara Singh, and others. The film follows the life of Azad, a wealthy prosperous king who gets locked in a dungeon by General Dyer. Years later, Azad's son comes to his rescue and saves him. The film directed by Manmohan Desai has an IMDb rating of 6.2.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This is another film by Manmohan Desai with an IMDb rating of 7.5. This popular flick follows the life of three brothers. Each of them are brought up according to different religions. The three reunite after many years and decide to take revenge on those responsible for separating them. The film, among others, stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

This is a 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nirupa Roy, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, and Rekha in lead roles. The film is based on the life of an orphan who works to become a rich man. He confesses to the girl he loves but she rejects him. Later, he visits a prostitute every now and then and she falls in love with him. The film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.

Inquilaab

The 1984 film follows the life of a politician who aids a jobless man to become a police officer. Later, the politician uses him for his personal gains. Later on, his wife changes his life and saves him from being used by the politician. This action flick has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb. The film directed by Tatineni Rama Rao also stars C.S. Dubey, Utpal Dutt, Iftekhar, and Shafi Inamdar among others.

