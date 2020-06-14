Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Khoon Pasina': When The Actor Fought A Real Tiger

Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in several kinds of movies over the years. Back in 1977, he starred in an action crime flick titled Khoon Pasina. It featured him along with Vinod Khanna, Nirupa Roy, Aruna Irani, and others. Read on to know more interesting facts about Khoon Pasina:

Interesting trivia: Khoon Pasina

In the opening title credits of the film, fans can hear a piece of noticeable music. It is because the same piece of music was used in Zanjeer’s title track. It was later reused in the film Khoon Pasina. Vinod Khanna played the role of Aslam Sher Khan, who is also known as Shera. He was seen as a supporting character to Amitabh Bachchan’s Shiva or Tiger. But when filmmaker Prakash Mehra narrated the script for the first time to Khanna, it featured him in the lead and was quite different from the original script.

Khanna was enraged due to this change which he was not told about earlier before the shoot started. Mehra had to sit with Khanna and talk it out to convince the actor to stay as a part of the film. A lot of parts of the film were changed back to the original script that Khanna had agreed to but the wig that Khanna wears in the film stayed for some reasons. Khoon Pasina is one of the two movies where Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of a character who is also called as Tiger. The other film being Hum which also featured Govinda and Rajinikanth.

Speaking of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Khoon Pasina was also remade in Tamil and it featured Rajinikanth in the lead role of Tiger. The film was also called as Tiger. In the film Khoon Pasina, Bachchan went on to fight a tiger. The tiger used in the film is a real tiger and not CGI. In a Twitter post shared by the actor, it can be seen that there was no stunt man, instead, it was Bachchan himself who was fighting a tiger. The day when Bachchan was fighting a tiger was also the same day Abhisekh Bachchan was born.

