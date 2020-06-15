Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Movies With Dimple Kapadia; 'Batwara', 'Ajooba' And More

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in multiple films and has worked with an array of actors, directors, and more. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Badla, Don, Coolie, Mard, and many more. One of Amitabh Bachchan's talented and popular co-stars happens to be Dimple Kapadia. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Dimple Kapadia.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Dimple Kapadia

Batwara 1989

This is Amitabh Bachchan's first film with Dimple Kapadia. The film directed by J. P. Dutta has an IMDb rating of 6.4. The film also stars Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna among many others. The film talks about the lives of the people during the times of post-independence India. The film follows the life of Vikram and his friend whose friendship gets tested and things start to fall apart after his brother's death.

Ajooba 1991

After two years, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia were once again seen on the big screen. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The film was directed by two renowned directors i.e Shashi Kapoor and Gennady Vasilyev. The popular film has a rating of 5.2 on IMDb. The film follows the life of Ali who disguises as Ajooba and saves the lives of the people living in Baharistan. He also fights the evil Vazir and ends his reign on the kingdom.

Mrityudaata 1997

The third film of Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia has a poor rating of 2.5 on IMDb. The film follows the life of Dr. Ram Prasad Ghayal who lives happily with his wife and brother Bharat. Later, Bharat's death due to a murder accusation gets Dr. Ram on a mission to find out the truth. The popular flick directed by Mehul Kumar also stars Karisma Kapoor.

Hum Kaun Hai? 2004

This is the fourth film of Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia. The film follows the life of a woman who's daughter suffers from a rare condition. She claims to see a group of individuals in the house but no one believes her until they hear strange noises and feel a supernatural presence in the eerie house. The film directed by Ravi Sharma Shankar has an IMDb rating of 3.7. The film predominantly stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, and Moushumi Chatterjee.

