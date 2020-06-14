Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Actors Who Have Worked With Amitabh Bachchan Only Once

Sharing the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is in the bucket list of many actors. While a few actors grabbed this opportunity multiple times, many actors only worked with him once. Below is the list of actors, who have worked with Amitabh Bachchan only once, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Irrfan Khan among many others.

Actors who only collaborated once with Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana

Recently, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri.

Earlier, the comedy-drama was scheduled to take a theatrical release, but owing to the lockdown-induced by COVID-19, the makers decided to release it on the digital platform. Though the film opened with a mixed review, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's chemistry managed to grab praises.

Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan marked his first collaboration with critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan for another Shoojit Sircar directorial venture- Piku. The film, released in 2015, also featured Deepika Padukone in the lead. The comedy-drama was a commercial hit and also bagged a few awards.

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor marked her debut with an Amitabh Bachchan starrer Teen Patti . Directed by Leena Yadav, Teen Patti also features Ben Kingsley, Madhavan and Raima Sen in the pivotal characters. The story of the film revolves around a mathematics professor, played by Bachchan, who is trying to write a thesis on probability and relates it to the Indian card game of Teen Patti.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Another actor who dipped her toes in Bollywood with an Amitabh Bachchan starrer is Sri Lankan model Jacqueline Fernandez. Reportedly, the fantasy-comedy drama Aladdin got mixed reviews from critics and received an underwhelming response at the BO. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also features Riteish Deshmukh in the lead while Sanjay Dutt essays the antagonist.

Yami Gautam

The third installment of Ram Gopal Verma directorial flick Sarkar hit the theatres in 2017. While Amitabh Bachchan was in the titular lead role, Yami Gautam played the leading lady of the film. The film's cast also includes Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh playing significant characters.

