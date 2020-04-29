Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Guessing Game Leaves Fans Puzzled

Amitabh Bachchan recently decided to confused his fans with a guessing game through his Twitter handle. He put up an animated picture and asked his followers to guess the film with which the picture is associated. The catch in the guessing game was that there were no characters or words in the picture posted.

Amitabh Bachchan’s movie puzzle

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a minimalistic animated picture which has successfully left his followers wondering what the answer is. In the picture posted, a vest can be seen hanging on a lone hanger stand. The vest in the picture is brown in colour and has a cream printed flower structure all over. In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan has asked his followers to simply guess the film in the comments section. Have a look at the tweet put up on Amitabh Bachchan’s official handle here.

T 3514 - Guess the film .. pic.twitter.com/4JzfsXfjLo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 28, 2020

Read Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To A Hilarious Video Of Man Talking To Donkey Amid Lockdown

Also read COVID-19: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Identifies 15 Districts As 'high Case Load' Spots

Amitabh Bachchan's fans hit the bull’s eye

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan can be seen going all out with their guesses in the comments section of the tweet. Most people are of the opinion that the film that the veteran actor is talking about is Don. A section of the crowd can also be seen getting specific with the answer as they point out that the vest is from the song, Paan Banaras Wala. Have a look at a few reactions to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here.

My favorite movie is Don💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/ae1gs6GdOc — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓤𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪 ❤️🆎❤️ (@allaukhinaa) April 28, 2020

@SrBachchan DON ! DON ! DON!!

41 Years ho gaye, Aaj bhi the Original , the one and the only #AmitabhBachchan in and as ‘DON’ ...#41YearsOfDon Amitji you are the best #ClassicAB pic.twitter.com/sLRnSPP4wl — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) April 28, 2020

Read Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Directed By Basu Chatterjee, See List

Also read Amitabh Bachchan Pays Ode To COVID-19 Warriors, Calls It 'a Small Step Towards Humanity'

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.