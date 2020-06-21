Amitabh Bachchan Movies In Which His Character Gets Estranged From His Parents As A Child

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in multiple films and has left his audience speechless. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Badla, Don, Coolie, Mard, and many more. Bachchan has played various characters, be it the role of a father, husband, or even brother, the actor has often aced them all. The masses have seen him fight goons in films, romance top actresses, weep in sorrow, and much more. Listed below are movies where Amitabh Bachchan got estranged from his parents as a child.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies where he got estranged from his parents

Amar Akbar Anthony

This is a popular film by director Manmohan Desai. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.5. This popular flick follows the life of three brothers, each who are brought up in different religious households. The three reunite after many years and decide to take revenge on those responsible for separating them. The film among others stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film's popular and distinct soundtracks were another additional element adding to its popularity. The film is available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Google Play, and YouTube.

Suhaag

This is a popular flick telling the tale of long-lost twins, Amit and Kishan who happen to cross paths and develop a deep bond. Issues start rising when their criminal father, who does not know much about his sons, hires Amit to kill Kishan. The popular flick directed by Manmohan Desai has an IMDb rating of 6.7. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, and Parveen Babi in lead roles. The film is available on OTT platforms like Voot, Sony Liv, YouTube and Google Play

Coolie

This is yet another flick that showcases Amitabh Bachchan in a role where he gets estranged from his parents as a child. The film follows the life of Zafar who's obsession with a girl Salma causes the destruction of her family and her mental breakdown. Years later, fate unites Salma's sons, Iqbal and Sunny. Later the two set out to save Salma from Zafar's hold. The popular flick directed by Manmohan Desai and Prayag Raj has an IMDb rating of 6.7. The film predominantly stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor & Rati Agnihotri. The film's popular and distinct soundtracks were another additional element adding to its popularity.

