Amitabh Bachchan's Classic Movies That Features Stayen Kappu: From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Satyen Kappu, also known as Satyendra Kapoor, was one of the prominent faces of the Hindi film industry. Over a career span of more than four decades, Satyen had 390 movies to his credit. He is most remembered as Ramlaal in the movie Sholay and Amitabh Bachchan’s father in Yash Chopra’s Deewar. During his stellar career, Satyen shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several movies. Here is a collection of a few movies which features Satyen & Big B’s collaboration.

Zanjeer

Released in 1973, the action movie Zanjeer was helmed and bankrolled by Prakash Mehta. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles, Satyen Kappu can be seen essaying the role of a police inspector in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a tough and honest police officer who clashes with a gangster, who happens to be his parents’ murderer. After Zanjeer was released, Big B was regarded as ‘The Angry Young Man’ of the Hindi Cinema.

Deewaar

Directed by Yash Chopra, Deewaar is a 1975 action-crime drama movie. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, Deewaar tells the story of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi. While Vijay ends up becoming an underworld don, his younger brother Ravi can be seen as an upright and educated policeman. The divide causes tremendous problems in their relationship. Satyen Kappu essays the role of Anand Verma in the film who is the father of Vijay and Ravi.

Sholay

The classic Bollywood film Sholay is an action-adventure movie helmed by Ramesh Sippy. Released in 1975, Sholay revolves around the friendship of Jai and Veeru. The plot unveils a former police officer hiring two outlaws to capture a ruthless bandit who had murdered his entire family. Satyen Kappu can be seen playing the role of Ramlaal, who is Thakur’s aka the former police officer’s servant.

(Source: Still from Sholay)

Don

The action-crime movie Don was released in the year 1978. Helmed by Chandra Barot, Don stars Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. The plot of the essays the life of a wanted criminal Don, who dies in a police chase. Only officer D’Silva is aware of his death and he uses his doppelganger, Vijay, to get hold of his Don’s gang. Satyen Kappu is essaying the role of Inspector S.Verma in the film.

