Amitabh Bachchan's Only Hit Film In 1991, 'Hum'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hum was released in 1991. The film was directed by Mukul S Anand. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. At the time of its release, Hum was one of the biggest hits of Amitabh Bachchan in the early 90s.

Hum turned out to be a huge hit at the box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film later served as an inspiration for several other films like the 1996 Kannada movie Soma, the 1995 Tamil film Baashha, etc. Several industry insiders have reportedly also pointed out the similarities between Hum and the 2015 film, Dilwale.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hum trivia

Hum’s soundtrack was a huge hit and. A hit number from the film was Jhooma Chumma. However, Ramesh Sippy had originally created the number for another film that got shelved. The cancelled film was also supposed to star Amitabh Bachchan in a double role.

When Jhumma Chumma was first released, several industry insiders spoke about how it was similar to Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar. Both the songs had a similar tune and the chorus was also on the same lines. However, both Jhumma Chumma and Tamma Tamma Loge were a remake of Mory Kante’s Tama.

Amitabh Bachchan’s film, Hum was the only film to do well in 1991. His other films, Ajooba, Indrajeet and Akayla were also released in the same year. However, these films failed to prove their magic at the box office.

Several fans of Hum can often be seen talking about the similarities between Annu Kapoor and Anupam Kher’s characters. Both the actors are seen donning similar outfits throughout the film. Annu Kapoor even went a step ahead and shaved his head to look similar to Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher’s role was initially offered to Gushan Grover who was happy to work alongside Amitabh Bachchan. However, Gulshan Grover was required to give bulk dates for Hum. Since he had already committed himself to Shikaari, Gulshan Grover had to back out of the project.

Film critic Komal Nahata had criticised Hum and even reportedly called it to be a flop. However, Amitabh Bachchan was very upset about it. He then went on to collect facts and figures and, reportedly, presented it to Komal claiming that Hum was actually a hit. This also led to Amitabh Bachchan and Komal Nahta engaging in a war of words in the media.

