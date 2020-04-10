Amitabh Bachchan Can Graciously Pull Off The Casual Look And These Pictures Are A Proof

Amitabh Bachchan is evidently one of the most respected stars working in the Hindi film industry. The actor has a contribution to Hindi films for over three decades and continues to showcase his acting prowess with his films even today. Though Amitabh Bachchan is known to often sport some of the best formal outfits, the actor, from time to time has also made public appearances in casual outfits. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's best casual looks below:

Amitabh Bachchan's best casual looks

It is well-known that Amitabh Bachchan holds various meets to greet his fans who line up outside his house. During one of these visits, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen sporting a blue hoodie with track pants. Check it out below:

When it comes to going with a casual outfit, it is evident that Amitabh Bachchan loves opting out to wear hoodies and jackets. In the post below, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in all smiles as he poses wearing a red training jacket. Check it out below:

Casual clothing is evidently synonymous to comfort clothing, Amitabh sets a prime example of this by always making public appearances in tracksuits whenever he's not attending a formal event. Amitabh Bachchan had posted two photos where he could be seen sporting a red and blue jacket with white stripes. The actor had coupled his look with grey track pants. Check out his look below:

