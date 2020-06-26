Amitabh Bachchan's 'Raaste Ka Patthar' Film Trivia That All Big B Fans Should Know

Raaste Kaa Patthar is a 1972 Bollywood drama film. The film was directed by Mukul Dutt, while the star cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Laxmi Chhaya and Prem Chopra. Raaste Kaa Patthar was one of the earliest Amitabh Bachchan’s movies and is remembered by fans for the camaraderie between Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1972 film - Raaste Kaa Patthar trivia

Raaste Kaa Patthar is loosely based on the 1960 movie The Apartment. The theme was repeated in the 1997 Shahrukh Khan film, Yes Boss.

This film is Amitabh Bachchan’s first film with Shatrughan Sinha, who were both good friends from their struggling days in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan has a hairstyle in a few scenes of Raaste Kaa Patthar which he never repeated in any other film. It’s the one with his hair over his ear’s, completely covers them as opposed to his trademark style of the hair stopping midway.

Image Credit: YouTube still

In one scene Amitabh Bachchan was wearing the costume which he wore in his special appearance for the 1972 film Garam Masala

The song Main Sharab Bechati Hoon from Raaste Kaa Patthar was sampled and even remixed for the Internationally released album DeXtrA.

The theme of this film was repeated also in the 2007 film Life in a Metro for Sharman Joshi, K. K. Menon & Kangana Ranaut's characters.

Plot of Raaste Ka Patthar

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jai Shankar Rai, a young bachelor who is a corporate employee. Shatrughan Sinha plays Arun Thakur his friend, who has different opinions about life than him. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Jai Shankar works for Ranjeet Choudary, played by Prem Chopra, at his advertising agency.

And very early on fans get to see that Jai Shankar is willing to put up with almost anything to get a promotion. While Arun Thakur, played by Shatrughan Sinha, who is a struggling writer, prefers to stick to his principles and refuses to compromise his art. In his bid to get ahead in his corporate career Amitabh Bachchan’s character Jai Shankar lets his superiors and his boss, use his apartment for illicit purposes. However, things get further entangled when Amitabh Bachchan’s character Jai Shankar falls in love with a woman named Neeta Sinha. But finds out that she is soon to marry his boss Ranjeet Choudhary.

