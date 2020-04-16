Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet Is A Thought-provoking Insight Into The Coronavirus Crisis

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to share a few words to motivate his fans during the dark times of coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan pointed out that the world’s current population of 7.8 billion people have never uttered the exact words at the same time. He pointed out the whole globe has come together in order to face the deadly COVID-19 virus.

T 3503 - World population 7.8 billion, took over 200,000 years of human history to reach 1 billion, and only 200 years more to reach 7 billion. .. and today ALL the 7.8 billion, never in the history of its existence, have spoken ONE common word .. at the same time !!

CORONA !! pic.twitter.com/iW9Y1RbE3Y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's recent Twitter activity

The widespread coronavirus has taken its toll on the entire globe. Different governments have been trying various methods to curb the spread of the infection. The people of India have been in total lockdown since 21st March bringing all major working industries to a halt. The lockdown has given the people ample free time for themselves. This has brought a lot of popular faces active on their respective social media handles. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most prominent identities on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan has also been sharing posts about his personal life on social media. He has been an active user of Twitter with over 3500 tweets. He recently shared a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor from Naseeb.

T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times pic.twitter.com/ayrqq2Qe3i — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2020

