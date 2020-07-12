Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Manmohan Desai Was 'Toofan'; Read More Trivia

Toofan stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles alongside Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. The Ketan Desai-directorial revolves around twin brothers Shyam and Toofan. While the former is a magician, the latter has superpowers and uses his crossbow as a weapon.

Upon its release in 1989, the superhero movie received a mixed response from the audience. However, it was a failure at the box-office. We have compiled some of the rarely known facts about Amitabh Bachchan’s Toofan that you must check out right away. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's Toofan trivia

Ketan Desai attempted to get the desired effects. He also used nine storm fans for the same. So, the director hired 200 locals and asked them to climb the trees and shake them.

Toofan stars Amrita Singh. However, she does not have a character name in the movie.

Aaya Toofan was the last song that Kishore Kumar sang for a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan before his demise.

Toofan is the only movie in which Suresh Wadkar sang for Amitabh Bachchan.

The makers gave Goga Kapoor a chance to play the leading villain in Toofan.

Manmohan Desai and his son Ketan Desai had various discussions about casting Rishi Kapoor in the superhero movie. However, the latter concluded that the role was quite small for the actor’s star status. After this, the makers signed Farooq Sheikh.

Toofan is the only movie in Pran’s career in which the actor made a special appearance.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar collaborated with Manmohan Desai in 1977 for Chacha Bhatija movie. The trio joined hands after more than ten years for Toofan, which hit the theatres in 1989.

Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai worked together for 12 years. But Toofan marked their last collaboration together.

Toofan opened to 100% collections in Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, it dropped in the second week. Some reports suggested that children were enjoying the superhero movie.

Amitabh Bachchan features in the song Jaadugae Ka Jaadu. It is a rarely known fact that the opening line appears with his real name. It goes as, 'Aao Bachcho Aa Gaye Bachchan'.

In most of Manmohan Desai’s projects, Bollywood actor Nirupa Roy portrays Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen mother. But she was not a not part of Toofan star cast.

Two big-budget and highly-anticipated movies hit the theatres on the same day in 1989, Toofan and Nigahen.

Salim Khan wrote Toofan, which released in 1989. During the same year, his son Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyar Kiya hit the theatres.

