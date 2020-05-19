Amitabh Bachchan Shares Words Of Wisdom In His Latest Instagram Post; See Here

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few veteran celebs who keep their social media followers engaged either with photos or videos. He is known to share glimpses of his personal life on Instagram and Twitter. The actor had shared his granddaughter's graduation photos earlier. Today, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share some motivating words which were well received by his followers of over 16 million and counting numbers. Read on to know what Amitabh Bachchan shared on his IG.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with some beautiful words

In the picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram, the words, “Be The Light" is written upon a black and purple graphic. His face is edited alongside the words. The picture is of him looking upward into the light away from darkness. Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture early today.

Check out the picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Be the light for all .. do for others what you would expect from others.” His picture was well received by his massive number of followers. Some reacted by pouring in heart emoticons on the picture. Some appreciated his words and wrote, “Great words.” Some were simply adoring the actor in the comments section. Actor Rohit Roy also reacted to the picture in the comments section.

Fans were moved by the words of wisdom by the veteran actor

Snippet Credits: Amitabh Bachchan's photos on Instagram

Actor Rohit Roy also commented on the picture of Amitabh Bachchan

On the professional front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the critic favourite Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film released in mid-2019. He has several projects lined up for release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his film Gulabo Sitabo which was supposed to hit the big screen will now release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020. He will also be seen in the epic mythological trilogy of Brahmastra which is slated to release later in 2020.

