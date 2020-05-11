Amitabh Bachchan Shares Intense Poster Of 'Zanjeer' As The Cop-drama Completes 47 Years

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has completed five decades, that is fifty years, in the film industry. Throughout his career, Amitabh Bachchan has given many big hits, but it was 1972's Zanjeer that gave a kick-start to his filmy career. Recently, on May 11, 2020, the film completed 47 years. Big B took to his social media handles and shared an official poster of the film to celebrate the 47 years of the film.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan shared a poster featuring him along with late actor Pran. The duo is seen striking intense looks. In the caption of the post, he expressed his happiness and wrote, '47 years of ZANJEER ..' Many of his fans and industry peers praised the film and his performance in the comments section.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post below:

The Prakas Mehra directorial also featured Jaya Bachchan and late actor Pran. Interestingly, a few months back, on the 100th birth anniversary of his Zanjeer co-star Pran, Amitabh wrote a short heartfelt note. Remembering the performance of the late actor, the Black actor wrote, 'Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary'.

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

For the unversed, Zanjeer is one of the most memorable films of the megastar. Before this cop-drama, he worked on numerous projects from 1969 to 1972, but none of them caught the eyeballs of the audience. It is believed that Zanjeer gave him the fame of Angry Young Man among the audience.

The lead cast of the film also has critically acclaimed actors such as Ajit Khan, Om Prakash and Bindu among many others. Salim Khan penned the story of the film. His character Vijay Khanna left a lasting impression on the audience. After reprising his role Vijay in several other projects, Big B owned the name, Vijay.

What's next in the kitty?

On the professional front, the Badla actor has multiple projects lined up, including Jhund. He will also join the star cast of Ayan Mukerji's project Brahmastra. The upcoming flick will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, the 102 Not Out actor is also gearing up for a Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann Khurrana will play a pivotal character in the film.

