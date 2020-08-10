Amitabh Bachchan's befitting reply to fan asking to reflect responsibility through words

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back at home after he got discharged recently from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The legendary actor is quite active on social media while giving an update about his health conditions and thanking fans for their prayers and good wishes. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a fan who shared the pictures of the ace actor on Twitter and wrote that his words should reflect some sense of responsibility as thousands of people look up to him and read his messages on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan gives subtle repy to a fan

As soon as the Pink actor read the message on social media, he was quick enough to give a reply to the fan and wrote that the kind of words he writes are the result of what people write to him. The actor added that he does not have so much ability to connect his thoughts with the thoughts of his fans.

This is not the first time that the actor has voiced his opinion about the trolls that seemed to have affected the legendary actor. Earlier today, on his blog, Big B shared a poem and wrote about the true nature of those individuals who have a knack to spread negativity about others. Sharing the poem on his blog, the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote, "Oh dear here we go again". Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears," possibly referring to his previous post, in which he had given a befitted reply a troll who had questioned him about his charitable efforts.

On August 6, Bachchan penned down a sarcastic poem and took a dig at all the haters who unnecessarily spread hate and negativity about others. He wrote, “there are some that are in habituate to talk there are some that take the talk out of the talk; they that talk have but no habituate with the issue they take the talk out of the talk because they have no name on any issue; axed in hand they set out to cut the renowned respected iconic is but ludicrous laughable, when they axe the very branch they sit on!!

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

