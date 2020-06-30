Amitabh's 'Jhund' To Abhishekh's 'Ludo'; T-Series' Films To Directly Release On Netflix

It was reported earlier that Netflix and T-Series are in talks over a multi-film deal that would bring the latter's upcoming movies, which are stuck in limbo with theatres been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to the former. An online portal reported that films in the discussion include Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming anthology dark comedy titled Ludo, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports biopic titled Jhund and Kiara Advani's coming-of-age comedy film titled Indoo Ki Jawani.

Now, if the reports of another media portal are to be believed, T-Series has made the final decision of ditching the theatrical release for all the three films and they are now slated for an OTT release.

Jhund, Ludo and Indoo Ki Jawaani to release on Netflix?

Upcoming Bollywood films including Abhishekh Bachchan's Ludo, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani will all bypass the traditional theatrical release and are set for a direct OTT release due to COVID-19 pandemic. These three films are being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-series.

It has been reported that the owner of T-Series has finally collaborated with the video-on-demand platform Netflix to exclusively release the above-mentioned films as their scheduled theatrical release dates have passed by.

The Anurag Basu directorial Ludo starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi alongside Abhishek was slated to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020.

The Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund starring Big B alongside the lead cast of the Marathi film Sairat, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020. Furthermore, Abir Sengupta's coming-of-age comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara and Aditya Seal in the lead roles was supposed to release on June 5, 2020.

#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Ov9JzwLlWM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

It has also been speculated that in the coming days, there are high possibilities of two more films by T-series being included in the OTT release list. The two films include director Sanjay Gupta's upcoming action crime-thriller titled Mumbai Saga and Amole Gupte's upcoming biographical sports film titled Sania.

Mumbai Saga stars an ensemble cast comprising John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Sharman Joshi and Gulshan Grover. The Sania Nehwal biopic stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role along with Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. However, both the films are still in production level as of yet.

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter and Anurag Basu Instagram)

